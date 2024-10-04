MEO Head Start sites participate in USDA meal program

File photo: Head Start children at MEO’s Head Start site in Kaunakakai. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start is a sponsor organization in the US Department of Agriculture Child & Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and participates in the free and reduced-price meal program.

Meals will be made available to enrolled children at no separate charge without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), and/or disability. All enrolled MEO Head Start children financially qualify for free and reduced-price meal costs. This status is used to determine the USDA reimbursement rate to the program.

Any person who believes that they have been subjected to discrimination in the USDA nutrition program or activity and wishes to file a complaint of discrimination must complete the Hawaiʻi Child Nutrition Program Discrimination Complaint Form. A discrimination complaint form must be filed no later than 180 days of the date of the alleged discrimination. The completed form must be submitted to the MEO Head Start office.

Meals will be provided at MEO Head Start sites at:

Haʻikū, 97 Paʻuwela Road, Haʻikū, HI 96708

Kahului, 615 W. Papa Ave., Kahului, HI 96732

Kaunakakai, 380 Kolapa St., Kaunakakai, HI 96748.

Kīhei, 250 Līpoa St., Kīhei, HI 96753.

Lahaina, 816 Niheu St., Lahaina, HI 96761.

Makawao, 931 B Makawao Ave., Makawao, HI 96768.

UHMC, 310 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului, HI 96732.

Wailuku A, 670 Waiʻale Drive, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Wailuku B, 355 S. High St., Wailuku, HI 96793.