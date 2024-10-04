Transport of modular homes to Lahaina continues this week

Ka La‘i Ola project. PC: HomeAid Hawai‘i

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is notifying motorists of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from Kahului to the Ka Laʻi Ola housing site in Lahaina, on Friday night, Oct. 4 and Saturday night, Oct. 5, with an extra day of hauling reserved for Monday night, Oct. 7, if needed. There will be no transport Sunday night.

The 110 units will be transported at night over several weeks. So far, 10 units have been transferred.

The first transport beginning Friday will involve four trucks in a caravan that will move the homes from the staging area near the Kahului small boat ramp along Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) to Lahaina. Each transport will begin at 10 p.m. and is expected to end at 11:59 p.m. at the housing site.

From Kahului Harbor the trucks will head south on Kahului Beach Road and turn left heading east on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32), then turn right onto Hāna Highway (Route 36). The trucks will then turn right onto Elmer F. Carvalho Way (Route 3800) and head west, linking with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina. In Lahaina, the trucks will continue on Honoapiʻilani Highway and make a right turn onto Leialiʻi Parkway near the Lahaina Civic Center and head to the site, which is mauka of the highway.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.