Humane Society to host launch party for ‘Rescue Me’ Calendar at Maui Brewing Co.

Event Flyer. PC: Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society and Maui’s firefighters and lifeguards will join for a special celebration of the 2025 “Rescue Me” Calendar on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event is open to the public.

The calendar launch takes place at Maui Brewing Co.’s Kīhei location from 5 to 7 p.m. Firefighter and lifeguard models will be available for signings, and Maui Humane Society will be taking information for pet adoptions. Party tickets also include pūpū and two drink tickets.

Calendars will be available for purchase or for pickup for those who have pre-ordered. Get party tickets online at mauihumanesociety.org/2025Calendar.