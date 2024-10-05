List: Maui lane closures through Oct. 11

Traffic light. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

A map of lane closures can be found here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea/Pāpalaua Wayside Park: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in either direction, between mile marker 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Pāpalaua Wayside Park, on Monday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guard rail installation and shoulder improvements. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Olowalu: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 14 and 15, in the vicinity of Luawai Street and Olowalu Village Road, from Wednesday, Oct. 9 to Friday, Oct. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guard rail repair. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 21.3 and 21.5 between Keawe Street and Hinau Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guard rail repair.

Kahana: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 27 and 28 between Kahana Nui Road and Hoʻohui Road, on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guard rail repair.

— Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) —

Kahului (night work):

All lanes closed on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in the westbound direction between mile marker 2.1 and 2.2, in the vicinity of Lono Avenue and Kane Street, nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the next day, on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10, with the closure ending at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. Click here for more information.

Kahului (night work): Left turn lane and left through lane closed on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 2.1 and 2.2, in the vicinity of Kane Street and Lono Avenue, nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the next day on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10, with the closure ending on 5:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. More information here.

Kahului: Left turn pocket and left though lane closed on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 2.1 and 2.2, in the vicinity of Kane Street and Lono Avenue, on Monday, Oct. 7 to Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. More information here.

Kahului: Left turn pocket and left though lane closed on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction, between mile marker 2.1 and 2.2, in the vicinity of Lono Avenue and Kane Street, on Monday, Oct. 7 to Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. The left turn pocket to Kane Street will remain open. More info found here.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Hāna: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, between mile marker 20 and 21, in the vicinity of West Wailua Iki Stream, from Monday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for emergency rock scaling. There may be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Makawao: Left turn pocket closure on Makawao Avenue in the westbound direction turning onto Kula Highway (Route 37), from 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10 until 5:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, for striping.

Kula: Roving shoulder closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction, between mile marker 7 and 17, in the vicinity of Old Haleakalā Highway to Kēōkea Place from Monday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for tree trimming for HECO.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —

Kula: Roving single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile marker 1 and 3, on Monday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree removal.

Kula (24/7 closure): Road closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of ʻAlae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for road repairs. More information here.

— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —

Lahaina: Single lane closure on the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) in the northbound direction between mile marker 1 and 2, in between Kai Hele Kū Street and Hōkiokio Place on Thursday, Oct. 10 to Friday, Oct. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guard rail repair.