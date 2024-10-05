Maui Surf Forecast for October 06, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:13 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:21 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:26 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A pair of overlapping small, short period north swells should maintain small surf across north facing shores through the remainder of the weekend. A short lived small, short to medium period northeast swell is expected through tomorrow, which will also boost surf along east facing shores. There is the potential for a moderate long period north-northwest swell as early as tomorrow, which would peak Monday below advisory levels for north facing shores, with the swell lingering into the middle of the new week.

A moderate, long period south swell hasn't shown on the near shore buoys yet, and the latest guidance now indicates it should arrive later this evening. Expect this to then fill in tonight, peaking perhaps a little later tomorrow, hold into Monday, and then gradually declining through the middle of next week. This swell may boost surf along south facing shores to near or slightly below advisory levels during its peak.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.