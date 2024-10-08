First humpback sighting reported for 2024 whale season

Teralani Sailing Adventures reports seeing this, the first confirmed humpback whale spotted this season, on Sunday morning off the coast of Ka’anapali. PC: Teralani Sailing Adventures

The first humpback whale sighting for the 2024 season has been reported by Teralani Sailing Adventures. The sighting was at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday by Capt. Matt Talbot and the crew of Teralani during a snorkel sail off the coast of Ka’anapali.

“Our crew and guests were ecstatic to be able to witness the season’s first sighted individual making its way through Maui Nui just a mile offshore, marking the start of what promises to be another unforgettable whale season on the island,” said Blake Moore, general manager of Teralani Sailing Adventures.

The Sunday encounter is the only confirmed sighting in Maui County so far this year, Moore said.

Humpback whales make their annual migration from Alaska to Hawai’i each year to breed, give birth, and nurse their young in the warm, protected waters surrounding the Hawaiian Islands. Their arrival is eagerly anticipated by residents and visitors alike

“This sighting is an exciting indication that more whales will soon be following,” the news release says.

While it may seem early to some, spotting whales in early October is part of a long-standing pattern for Maui. Teralani provided a list of first-sighting dates of humpback whales, going back to 2014. Those dates are: 2023: Oct. 3; 2022: Oct. 8; 2021: Oct. 4; 2020: Oct. 2; 2019: Sept. 29; 2018: Oct. 8; 2017: Oct. 10; 2016: Oct. 12; 2015: Oct. 4; and 2014: Oct. 6

“We are excited to celebrate the return of our beloved humpback whales back to their home here in Maui,” Moore said. “It’s always an exciting moment when you get that call that we’ve had our first sighting.”

Moore also reminded everyone to be aware of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Whale Watching Guidelines. These ensure that Maui Nui waters remain a safe, productive breeding ground for whales in the North Pacific.

Guidelines provide that boaters should:

Never approach humpback whales closer than 100 yards.

Reduce speeds when whales are present.

Limit time spent observing whales to 30 minutes or less to minimize disturbance, particularly when a calf is present.

Teralani’s official whale watching cruises begin Nov. 1. The sail tour company welcomes guests aboard for the opportunity to see whales at sea, while also educating visitors on the importance of protecting their natural environment.

For more information on humpback whales or to book a whale-watching trip, visit www.teralani.com.