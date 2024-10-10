Department of Water Supply set to seek community input on water planning

The ʻĪao Water Treatment Plant is part of the Department of Water Supply’s Central Maui water system. The department will seek public input in community meetings this winter on its Water Use and Development Plan for Maui Island. File photo by Chris Sugidono / County of Maui.

As part of implementing its 2022 Water Use and Development Plan for Maui Island, the Maui County Department of Water Supply will hold community meetings in six regions to assess water needs and to facilitate discussions about drought, reliable water supply and wildfire risk.

The department is responsible for drafting and implementing the Water Use and Development Plan. The plan is not meant to cover only those systems that belong to the county. It aims to address all water systems, resources and consumers within the County.

“For this series of meetings, we are especially interested in hearing from rural residents, farmers, people who believe they are especially vulnerable to drought or wildfire and residents that are not served by the Department of Water Supply or other public water systems,” the department said in an announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community input will help to guide decisions about implementation and future updates of the Water Use and Development Plan.

The first meeting will be held in the Hāna Sector from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Helene Hall.

Other meetings include:

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Kahikinui Sector, Kaupō Community Resource Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Kahikinui Sector, Kaupō Community Resource Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30: Wailuku Sector, Kahului Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wailuku Sector, Kahului Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4: Koʻolau Sector, Haʻikū Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Koʻolau Sector, Haʻikū Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Central Sector, Kula Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Central Sector, Kula Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2: Lahaina Sector, Lahaina Civic Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 808-463-3110 or visit the department’s website at https://waterresources.mauicounty.gov/.