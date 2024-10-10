Rotary Club set to host Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation speaker on Oct. 15

Dawn Pfendler of the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation. Courtesy photo

Dawn Pfendler of the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation will speak Oct. 15 during a meeting of the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Island Health, 2439 S Kīhei Road, Suite 101B, at the Rainbow Mall in Kīhei. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The nonprofit Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation is dedicated to saving the lives of homeless animals across Maui County. “Through innovative rescue programs, humane education and community outreach, HARF provides a second chance for animals in need while promoting responsible pet ownership,” the nonprofit says. “Our mission is to create a better future for both animals and people by fostering a culture of compassion, care and connection.”

Pfendler has been a Hawaiʻi resident for more than 40 years. She has extensive experience in finance. As one of the co-founders of the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation, she has dedicated more than 15 years to nonprofit animal rescue. She has three dogs: Haddie, Theo, and Pax.

To RSVP for the event, send email to rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com.