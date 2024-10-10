Unruly passenger arrested after flight lands in Honolulu

The state Department of Law Enforcement reports arresting an unruly passenger on an incoming flight to Honolulu. PC: Email screen grab

Department of Law Enforcement deputy sheriffs arrested a passenger on United Airlines Flight 1175 this morning shortly after it landed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to a news release from the department.

The passenger allegedly created an in-flight disturbance and interfered with the flight crew. Other passengers assisted the crew in restraining the man.

Upon arrival, deputy sheriffs removed the man from the aircraft, the department said. He was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

The department did not have an age or residence for the man. And it wasn’t immediately known if any charges were filed.

According to FlightAware.com, United Airlines Flight 1175 departed San Francisco at 9:34 a.m. (Pacific time) today and arrived in at Gate G3 in Honolulu at 11:37 a.m. Hawaiʻi time.