Hawai‘i Tourism Authority partners with Japan tour operators to promote responsible tourism

File (2018): Passengers get ready to board plane at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. PC: Japan Airlines

Japan tour operators HIS, JALPAK and JTB Hawaiʻi have each received Qurator recognition, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority announced. The Qurator certification is an official mark of excellence for Hawai‘i-based and -operating companies that remain committed to responsible tourism.

“The Japan market remains critical to the Hawaiian Islands, and having these three esteemed tour operators certified through Qurator reaffirms their commitment to uplifting Hawai‘i’s natural resources, people, cultures and communities,” said Mufi Hannemann, HTA’s board chair who recently returned from a delegation to Japan including legislators and industry leaders. “These companies are aligned with Hawai‘i’s brand values and continue to facilitate Japan travel and bookings throughout the state.”

Qurator serves to guide visitors to products and experiences that incorporate responsible tourism practices, while adding value and recognizing those businesses for their positive contributions to the environment, community and economy. To achieve Qurator certification, applicants are evaluated based on Qurator’s six categories of criteria: Environment, Cultural Support, Equity, Safety, Community, and Guest Experience.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HIS, JALPAK and JTB join a group of nearly 50 previously certified businesses operating in Hawaiʻi. The addition of inbound tour operators means a customer in Japan can book a tour package, flights, accommodations, and their activities all from Qurator-certified businesses.

“It is an honor that we have earned Qurator Honored Status and all six badges from the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Qurator program,” said Jun Yano, president of Hawai‘i HIS Corporation. “As a leading travel company based in Hawai‘i, it is our mission to promote responsible tourism through Mālama Hawai‘i initiatives and furthermore, contribute to advancing regenerative tourism. We joined this program in the hopes that it would give our employees, partners, and customers confidence in what we have achieved, what we are implementing, and what we are envisioning to give back to our beautiful islands as a whole.”

“As the number of companies aiming to achieve this certification increases, their participation will lead to protecting Hawai‘i’s precious nature, culture, and society, while contributing to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals throughout the world,” said Yukiharu Sekiguchi, president & CEO of JALPAK International Hawaiʻi. “As a result, we believe that the value of Hawai‘i will continue to increase and our Islands will become an even more attractive destination.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“JTB Hawaiʻi companies are honored to be certified by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Qurator program, which represents our commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism in Hawai‘i,” said Tetsuya (Ted) Kubo, president of JTB Hawaiʻi, Inc. “This certification recognizes our efforts to support the local community and environment and enhances our reputation among Japanese travelers who value ethical and sustainable practices. By aligning with the Qurator program’s standards, JTB Hawaiʻi Group is confident that our Japanese guests will enjoy an enriching and responsible travel experience by fostering a deeper connection with Hawai‘i’s unique culture and natural beauty. With this certification, JTB Hawaiʻi Group wishes to demonstrate our commitment towards sustainability and continue to contribute to Hawai‘i’s tourism industry and local community.”

Established in June 2024, HTAʻs Qurator is a quality certification programs that has been recognized for its groundbreaking work in environmental protection, inclusion, and safety. In August, more than 70% of visitors to Hawaiʻi were serviced by Qurator-certified businesses, according to HTA.

To learn more about Qurator, visit www.qurator.travel.