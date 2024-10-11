Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 12, 2024

October 11, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

                            around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 06:55 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 10:14 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:47 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 11:35 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A reinforcing bump in north shore surf is expected early Saturday as a small short to medium period north swell (350-360 degrees) fills into the region. However, the next significant north swell (350 degree) that could produce advisory-level surf along north- facing shores is scheduled to arrive Sunday night or early Monday. This swell will likely peak Monday night and then slowly decline through the rest of next week. 


A small medium to long period south swell will maintain near waist high surf along south-facing shores for the next couple of days. Surf along west-facing shores will remain elevated as these shores will continue to be influenced by both north and south swell wrap. East-facing shore wind wave chop will remain relatively small under this weaker trade wind regime. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
