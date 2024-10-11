Maui Surf Forecast for October 12, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 06:55 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 10:14 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:47 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 11:35 AM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A reinforcing bump in north shore surf is expected early Saturday as a small short to medium period north swell (350-360 degrees) fills into the region. However, the next significant north swell (350 degree) that could produce advisory-level surf along north- facing shores is scheduled to arrive Sunday night or early Monday. This swell will likely peak Monday night and then slowly decline through the rest of next week.

A small medium to long period south swell will maintain near waist high surf along south-facing shores for the next couple of days. Surf along west-facing shores will remain elevated as these shores will continue to be influenced by both north and south swell wrap. East-facing shore wind wave chop will remain relatively small under this weaker trade wind regime.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.