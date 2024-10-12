Habitat for Humanity Maui and UHMC partner to bring free construction course

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College provides instruction in the basics of construction. PC: Grapevine Productions Hawai‘i

Habitat for Humanity Maui and University of Hawaiʻi Maui College have partnered to offer a free, five-day training this month in the basics of building construction.

Designed for community members interested in volunteering with Habitat to build affordable housing, most notably in Lahaina, students will learn the basics of building – carpentry, electrical, and plumbing – and prepare themselves to build with confidence alongside Habitat Maui.

The course takes place in person from Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Carpentry Building on the UH Maui College campus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As we continue our disaster recovery efforts in Lāhaina, it’s clear that rebuilding is not just about restoring homes, but also about strengthening our community,” said Sarah “Streanor” Treanor, Habitat for Humanity Maui’s disaster recovery coordinator. “The training course at UHMC will equip volunteers with the essential skills to help reconstruct homes, ensuring that we not only rebuild but also create affordable housing solutions across Maui.”

Class size limited to 15 participants. Priority will be given to those who intend to volunteer with Habitat Maui. Sign up online at this link.