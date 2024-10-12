Paratransit driver Kathy Moniz named MEO Employee of Month

MEO’s Employee of the Month Kathy Moniz was honored this August. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month Kathy Moniz, a paratransit driver for persons with disabilities for the last five years, intentionally looks for the best in each person and understands that everyone goes through life’s trials.

According to her anonymous nominator, “with this in mind, she graciously leaves space for each person’s own truth. She shows personal excellence, respect and empathy in the work she does and the compassion and care she provides to our clients.”

As a Maui Bus Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit driver, Moniz assists riders on and off the bus, including with a wheelchair lift, and secures them for travel.

She joined the MEO in June 2019 and supports her fellow drivers, advocating for them “when they aren’t comfortable with bringing their concerns to light,” the nominator added.

For being named Employee of the Month for July, Moniz earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. She was honored at MEO’s general staff meeting on Aug. 21.

MEO has a need for drivers for paratransit and Human Services specialized transportation. Interested applicants should visit www.meoinc.org/careers to apply or email hr@meoinc.org. In-person applications also are accepted at 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, at the MEO Human Resources office.

For more information, call 808-243-4310.