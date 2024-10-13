Maui Surf Forecast for October 14, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 8-12 12-16 14-18 West Facing 0-2 1-3 3-5 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then mostly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:40 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:13 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:55 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium to long period north swell will build tonight into and produce advisory level surf along all exposed north facing shores Monday through Tuesday, then decline through the rest of the week. A small south swell will fade tonight and remain mostly background through the week. Surf along west facing shores will remain somewhat elevated due to the influence of the north swell wrap Monday into Tuesday before declining. East facing shore wind waves will remain relatively small under this recent weaker trade regime. East chop will pick back up through Tuesday in response to strengthening trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.