Maui News

OHA meeting scheduled Oct. 19 in Lānaʻi City

October 13, 2024, 10:00 AM HST
OHA meeting flier.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs invites Lānaʻi residents to a community meeting with Luana Alapa, trustee for Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Lānaʻi Filipino Community Coalition.

The meeting location is 450 Jacaranda St. in Lānaʻi City.

Meeting attendees can learn what’s happening at OHA and learn about its programs and activities.

The meeting will be available via livestream: www.oha.org/livestream.

