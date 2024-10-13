OHA meeting scheduled Oct. 19 in Lānaʻi City

Listen to this Article 1 minute

OHA meeting flier.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs invites Lānaʻi residents to a community meeting with Luana Alapa, trustee for Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Lānaʻi Filipino Community Coalition.

The meeting location is 450 Jacaranda St. in Lānaʻi City.

Meeting attendees can learn what’s happening at OHA and learn about its programs and activities.

The meeting will be available via livestream: www.oha.org/livestream.