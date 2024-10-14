Public input sought for Hawaiʻi Gas rate increase

Hawaiʻi Gas, the state’s regulated gas utility, has filed a request with the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission for a proposed rate adjustment, which may affect monthly bills for residents and businesses across the state. The utility is seeking a total revenue increase of approximately 17.67%, though the actual impact on individual bills will vary based on factors such as gas usage, customer classification (residential or commercial) and the island of residence.

To gather public input, the PUC will conduct a series of hearings where consumers and stakeholders can express their opinions and ask questions regarding the proposed rate changes. Those unable to attend are encouraged to submit written comments to the PUC.

Hawaiʻi Gas cites rising operational costs, compliance with regulatory requirements and ongoing infrastructure investments as reasons for the increase. While the Division of Consumer Advocacy acknowledges these challenges, its role is to evaluate the proposed rates and work to minimize the potential financial burden on consumers. Public feedback is critical in helping the PUC and DCA understand the broader impact of the proposed adjustments, particularly for individuals and families already facing economic difficulties.

“Attending the public hearings or submitting your comments ensures your voice is heard and your concerns are considered. Together, we can ensure that the final decision reflects the needs and interests of everyone across the state,” said Executive Director of the Division of Consumer Advocacy, Michael Angelo.

How to Participate:

Attend a Virtual or In-Person Meeting: See below for public hearing schedule.

Submit Public Comments: In-Person Comments: Individuals wishing to provide oral testimony should register at the time of the hearing. Submitting written comments in addition to oral testimony is encouraged. Written Comments: All written comments should reference Docket No. 2024-0158 and include the author’s name and the entity or organization that the author represents, if any. Submit written public comments via the following methods: Online: https://hpuc.my.site.com/cdms/s/consumers/public-comments E-mail: puc@hawaii.gov Mail:

Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission

465 South King St., #103

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

Learn More: View Hawaiʻi Gas proposed rate changes by island here and here. Visit the PUC website here.



Schedule for Remaining Public Hearings:

Date & Time Island Location Oct. 14

5:30 p.m. Molokaʻi Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)

Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=md6a931d2131e548cb918950132ea91cd

Meeting Number: 2558 808 5541

Meeting Password: YugHZdZP532

Telephone

Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208

Access Code: 2558 808 5541 Oct. 15

5:30 p.m. Lānaʻi Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)

Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=mfdfc6229543da3061a38b7d3da3c93b1

Meeting Number: 2559 848 1732

Meeting Password: CBjPQqf9b39

Telephone

Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208

Access Code: 2559 848 1732 Oct. 17

5:30 p.m. Maui In-person

Kīhei Elementary School

250 E. Līpoa Street

Kīhei, Hawaiʻi 96753 Oct. 25

5:30 p.m. Oʻahu Hybrid Participation OptionsIn-person

PUC O‘ahu Office

465 S. King Street, Room 103Honolulu, Hawai‘i

Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)

Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=m2255b735ff7ed8a6805558617a364302

Meeting Number: 2558 610 7635

Meeting Password: 2PqUvJS7hg3

Telephone

Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208

Access Code: 2558 610 7635 Oct. 28

5 p.m. Hawaiʻi Island – Kona In-person

Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority (NELHA)

Hale Iako Building, Collaboration Area

73-987 Makako Bay Drive

Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740 Oct. 29

5 p.m Hawaiʻi Island – HiloandKauaʻi Island (online only) Hybrid Participation OptionsIn-person

UH Campus Center

200 W. Kāwili Street, Room 301Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720

Online (via web browser or WebEx mobile device app)

Link: https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=m5719c981599eaa416df35e6087ce0d4d

Meeting number: 2557 567 6777

Meeting Password: GSdgcCkz282

Telephone

Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208

Access code: 255 756 76777

More details on the proposed rate changes can be found online here.