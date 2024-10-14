Wildfire survivors can get free or reduced-cost designs for home rebuilding

Hawaii Off Grid designs include Hale Lā’au (top) and Hale Nui Lā’au. The home design plans are available for free or reduced cost through a collaborative effort between the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Maui architectural firms. Courtesy images

Maui property owners impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires can access free or reduced-cost home design plans and rebuilding assistance through a collaborative effort between the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and local AIA Maui chapter architectural firms, including Hawaii Off Grid Architecture + Engineering.

A lot of the homeowners who lost their homes have never built a home from the ground up, according to announcement of the program.

“This is why it is very important to choose a design that is appropriate to our climate and culture,” the announcement says. “HIOG has donated several pre-approved home plans, ranging from one-bedroom cottages to six-bedroom duplexes, that were designed with the Maui community’s needs in mind. Some of Hawaii Off Grid’s designs — Hale Nui Lā’au and Hale Lā’au — feature mass timber, a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-intensive materials that can also have cost savings as well as a positive environmental impact.”

The plans include architectural drawings, floor plans, elevations and all necessary permitting and construction documents. Also, assistance with the permitting process can be provided, according to Hawaii Off Grid. The plans can be found at www.helpingmaui.org/plans.

This initiative aims to streamline the rebuilding process, taking the guesswork out of designing new homes while ensuring compliance with local building regulations and community standards.

“This effort demonstrates the spirit of unity and resilience as Maui rebuilds,” said David Sellers, principal architect at Hawaii Off Grid and AIA Maui president. “By coming together, we’re offering hope and support to those who need it most, ensuring survivors have the tools to rebuild their homes and futures. Choosing a pre-designed plan can save months of time. Currently we are seeing permits approved within weeks. For homeowners who are not ready or do not have the funds right now, that’s OK. Let us help you get on a path to rebuild with a permit in hand, and we can help direct you to funding options. Let us help you get a design and permit and get you one step closer.”

The collaboration between CNHA and AIA Maui architecture firms including Hawaii Off Grid, and other organizations underscores the shared commitment to helping the community recover, offering survivors high-quality design options as they begin to rebuild.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.helpingmaui.org/rebuild.