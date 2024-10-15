Building permits approved for reconstruction of Kahoma Village following Lahaina wildfires

Rebecca Dery returns to her parcel in Kahoma Village with the support of Samaritan’s Purse on Oct. 13 in Lahaina. PC: County of Maui.

The County of Maui has approved with conditions building permits for Kahoma Village to reconstruct four multi-family buildings totaling 24 units that were destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires.

According to Gov. Josh Green’s 18th emergency proclamation, multi-family residences within the Special Management Area may be reconstructed provided the reconstruction does not change the structure’s previous footprint or overall dimensions.

Kahoma Village is required to obtain a permanent Special Management Area permit within six months of the expiration of the governor’s proclamation to ensure land use compliance after the proclamation ends.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahoma Village was originally developed as a 203-unit housing project under Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes201H, which provides for expedited processing of projects that are more than 50% affordable.