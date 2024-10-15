Building permits approved for reconstruction of Kahoma Village following Lahaina wildfires

October 15, 2024, 7:28 AM HST
Rebecca Dery returns to her parcel in Kahoma Village with the support of Samaritan’s Purse on Oct. 13 in Lahaina. PC: County of Maui.

The County of Maui has approved with conditions building permits for Kahoma Village to reconstruct four multi-family buildings totaling 24 units that were destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires. 

According to Gov. Josh Green’s 18th emergency proclamation, multi-family residences within the Special Management Area may be reconstructed provided the reconstruction does not change the structure’s previous footprint or overall dimensions. 

Kahoma Village is required to obtain a permanent Special Management Area permit within six months of the expiration of the governor’s proclamation to ensure land use compliance after the proclamation ends. 

Kahoma Village was originally developed as a 203-unit housing project under Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes201H, which provides for expedited processing of projects that are more than 50% affordable.

Comments

