Lahaina Aquatic Center reopens after more than a year closure

Lahaina Aquatic Center. PC: County of Maui.

After being closed following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire, the Lahaina Aquatic Center reopened to dozens of swimmers Saturday, Oct. 11.

The reopening followed the large-scale cleanup of debris and ash from the County of Maui facility, including its eight-lane, 50-meter by 25-yard competition pool.

While the center at 245 Shaw St. did not sustain structural damage in the fire, it is located within the Lahaina Impact Zone and was without electricity and water for months. While the facility was closed to the public, County Department of Parks and Recreation employees checked equipment to ensure it was safe and operable, tested water quality in the pool and installed a new chlorine system.

According to nonprofit Red Lightning, which coordinated the massive cleanup effort, nearly 100 volunteers provided more than 800 hours of labor and other organizations provided support for the work, including cleaning of the accumulation of ash from the pool and repainting.

“We appreciate the assistance of so many hands in helping us to reopen this important facility for our West Maui community,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Shane Dudoit. “This pool is an important part of the daily activities of so many of our residents of all ages.”

The reopening of Honoapiʻilani Highway on Aug. 1, 2024, provided roadway access to the pool.

Lahaina resident who was first to access the pool Saturday. PC: County of Maui.