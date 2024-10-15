Maui’s Ronnie Espiritu named Food & Beverage Person of the Year by ARDA-Hawaiʻi

Ronnie Espiritu (second from left), an employee at the Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, was named the Food & Beverage Person of the Year by ARDA-Hawaiʻi, the local chapter of the American Resort Development Association.

Maui’s Ronnie Espiritu, an employee at the Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, was named the Food & Beverage Person of the Year by ARDA-Hawaiʻi, the local chapter of the American Resort Development Association.

The recognition was part of the association’s 2024 Timeshare with Aloha Awards, recognizing timeshare industry professionals across the state for their professionalism, expertise, and embodiment of the aloha spirit. More than 50 nominations were received across nine awards categories.

“This year, our industry has demonstrated resilience in the face of numerous challenges,” said Mitchell Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaiʻi Chairman and Managing Principal of Imanaka Asato LLLC. “Our nominees embody the highest levels of professionalism, service, and aloha spirit, and their contributions to both our industry and the broader community are commendable.”

A panel of judges independently scored the nominees based on several criteria, including experience, service, and the exemplification of the aloha spirit. Other 2024 award winners include:

Activities Person of the Year – Yoshimi Anderson, Grand Waikikian, A Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Bell/Valet Person of the Year – Chelsea “Pua” Smith, Marriott’s Ko ʻOlina Beach Club

Community Supporter of the Year –Lois Shimada, Lagoon Tower, A Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Engineer & Maintenance Person of the Year – Rodrigo Ganiron, Marriott’s Waiohai Beach Club

Front Desk Person of the Year – Charles Ursua, Travel & Leisure Co. / Club Wyndham Waikīkī Beach Walk

Housekeeper of the Year – Charlie Mandia, Travel & Leisure Co. / Club Wyndham Waikīkī Beach Walk

Leader of the Year – Randy Domingo, Marriott’s Ko ʻOlina Beach Club

Security Person of the Year – Leila Kuhaulua, The Point at Poʻipū, A Hilton Grand Vacations Club