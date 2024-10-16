Red Flag Warning issued for leeward areas of all islands

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity in leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands, in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Winds will be blowing from the east at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 40% to 50%.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A

Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts,” according to the NWS.

As a precaution, outdoor burning is not recommended. Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared. High winds contribute to wildfire hazards. The public should delay activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.