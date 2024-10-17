Environmental monitoring report released for Olowalu temporary wildfire debris site

Olowalu Temporary Disposal Site. PC: County of Maui / Maui Recovers

The Maui County Department of Environmental Management and US Army Corps of Engineers have released a third quarterly report on ongoing activities at the Olowalu temporary wildfire debris disposal site.

Overall, more than 1,550 residential and commercial properties have been cleared of nearly 360,000 tons of ash and debris from Lahaina. More than 21,000 truck loads of debris have arrived from Lahaina to the temporary disposal site.

“There have been minimal reports or complaints received by the County of Maui regarding odors, dust, or environmental issues related to the management of ash and debris,” the report’s overview says.

Air quality monitoring has shown that samples have not exceeded “health-based action levels,” according to the county. And, there have been no leaks of leachate from the lined basin at Olowalu; and no suspected or potential impacts to groundwater or nearby waterways.

Stormwater runoff best management practices are functioning and inspected regularly at the Olowalu site, the county reports.

The Army Corps installed two groundwater monitoring wells around the temporary disposal site. The results of the first round of samples taken on July 7 were posted. A second round of samples were taken Oct. 7, and the results are expected next week. That data will be available in the next quarterly report.

The current report covers the period of debris disposal work from July 19 through Oct. 17. Quarterly reports will continue every 90 days until fire ash and debris are removed and transferred to the permanent site at the Central Maui Landfill, the report says.

The quarterly reports are been conducted as required by Ordinance 5596, which authorized the mayor to enter into a right-of-entry agreement for the Olowalu land for use as a temporary disposal site with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a right-of-entry permit on Oct. 27, 2023.

The Maui County Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division and US Army Corps are also working with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and the US Environmental Protection Agency to comply with the county ordinance.

Data from sampling and monitoring is publicly available on the Maui Recovers Debris Containment page here. Click here to see the full report.