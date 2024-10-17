‘Historical Investigations in West Maui’ uncovers forgotten Lahaina

A newly released book examines forgotten events and historical processes in West Maui. PC: Lance Collins

A newly released book, “Historical Investigations in West Maui” uncovers forgotten histories of Lahaina in the 19th and early 20th centuries, according to an announcement of the book’s release.

The book is a departure from standard histories of Lahaina that focus on missionaries, whaling ships, sugar barons and hotel development.

The book is co-edited by attorneys Lance D. Collins and Bianca Isaki.

“Historical Investigations examines nearly forgotten events and processes in the 19th and early 20th centuries: Kamehameha III’s male lover and co-ruler Kaomi, the life of a South Asian Muslim Māhele awardee named Serang, Micronesian sugar workers, the evolution of the Kingdom education system, the 1860s Lahaina famines and the origins of the Land Court system on West Maui lands.”

Chapter authors are: Sydney Iaukea, Ph.D., Adam Manalo-Camp, Shilpi Suneji, Frank K. Damas, Bianca Isaki, Ph.D., Ron Williams, Jr., Ph.D., Umi Perkins, Ph.D., and Lance D. Collins, Ph.D.

Individual chapters challenge orthodox Hawai’i historiography by making “history complicated and messy [as] a way to question the existing structures of understanding and existence,” according to the book’s introduction.

“Historical Investigations seeks to contribute to a widening understanding of 19th century Hawai’i and to support deeper insight into the choices previous generations faced. Both academic and lay readers interested in local histories and social process will be fascinated by these historical investigations at the margins of dominant historical narratives.”

Historical Investigations is the 15th publication in the West Maui book series and is distributed by the University of Hawai’i Press: https://uhpress.hawaii.edu/title/investigations-in-west-maui/

Other recent publications in the series include: ‘Ohu‘ohu nā Mauna o ‘E‘eka: Place Names of Maui Komohana by Cody Pueo Pata and Water and Power in West Maui by Jonathan Scheuer and Bianca Isaki. Both are also distributed by UH Press:

https://uhpress.hawaii.edu/publish_partner/north-beach-west-maui-benefit-fund/