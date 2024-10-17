Update/Open: Kona airport runway temporarily closed due to the nose gear collapse of a Cessna plane

Update: 2:25 p.m., Oct. 17, 2024

The runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole has reopened as of 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Passengers should contact their airline to check on the status of their flight.

Posted: 1:17 p.m., Oct. 17, 2024

Due to the nose gear collapse of a Cessna aircraft at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole, the runway at that facility is temporarily closed. Flights into and out of Kona are delayed at this time, according to an update from the state Department of Transportation, issued at 1:17 p.m. Flights already enroute to Kona are being diverted to other airports. Crews are onsite to tow the aircraft off the runway.

