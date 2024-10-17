Maui News

Update/Open: Kona airport runway temporarily closed due to the nose gear collapse of a Cessna plane

October 17, 2024, 1:22 PM HST
* Updated October 17, 2:29 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Update: 2:25 p.m., Oct. 17, 2024

The runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole has reopened as of 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Passengers should contact their airline to check on the status of their flight.

Posted: 1:17 p.m., Oct. 17, 2024

Due to the nose gear collapse of a Cessna aircraft at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole, the runway at that facility is temporarily closed. Flights into and out of Kona are delayed at this time, according to an update from the state Department of Transportation, issued at 1:17 p.m. Flights already enroute to Kona are being diverted to other airports. Crews are onsite to tow the aircraft off the runway.

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments