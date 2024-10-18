Film screening of ‘The Return of Polynesian Treasures’ at UH Maui College on Monday

Miriama Bono (left) and Hinatea Colombani. PC: UH Maui College

A film telling the moving story of the reclaiming of Polynesian heritage will screen at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College on Monday, Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. in the Pilina Events Center.

The film, “Le Retour Des Trésors Polynésiens,” translated to “The Return of Polynesian Treasures,” symbolizes the Polynesian reclamation through returning emblematic works of art to Polynesian soil after a long exile. Viewers will discover the fascinating journey of these sacred objects as they finally find their rightful place in Te Fare Iamanaha, the Museum of Tahiti and the Islands.

The 52-minute documentary (French with English subtitles) is a 2025 entry to Festival International du Film Documentaire Océanien (FIFO), an annual film festival held on the island of Tahiti. This is the second year of FIFO in Hawaiʻi, brought by the Center for Pacific Islands Studies and UH Mānoa.

Polynesian artist, independent curator, architect and FIFO President Miriama Bono will attend and participate in a discussion of the film. She will be joined by Polynesian dancer Hinatea Colombani.

Reservations are not required. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

File: Pilina Building on the UH Maui College campus, where a screening of “The Return of Polynesian Treasures” takes place this Monday. Courtesy photo (2012)