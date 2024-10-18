Wailuku had 17 sales of single-family homes in September, the most in Maui County and the same number of sales as in September 2023, according to the Realtors Association of Maui. While sales volume was flat, the median price of a Wailuku home rose 17.3% to $1.32 million. File photo PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

The median price of a single-family home came in at more than $1.4 million in September — an all-time high, according to the Realtors Association of Maui.

The new peak in Maui housing prices came amid the association’s reports of mixed sales trends for Maui County in September: declines in overall sales volume; increases in prices.

In September, the number of single-family homes fell 22.7% to 51, but prices rose 8.8% to $1,408,287. For condominiums, the pattern was similar, except with a higher, double-digit percentage jump in prices: The number of units sold was down 25.4% to 50, but prices were up 27.1% to $990,000.

The association’s metric for housing affordability was an index figure of 30 for single-family homes in Maui County, no change from September 2023 and two index points higher than the year’s lowest index point of 28 in June. For condos, the index was 43 in September, down 12.2% from the same month last year.

The index figures show regional housing affordability. For example, an index of 120 means the median household income is 120% of what is necessary to qualify for the median-priced home under prevailing interest rates. A higher number means greater affordability.

Meanwhile, for those who can afford to be in the Maui real estate market, buyers and sellers are taking longer to make deals. The number of days on market for single-family homes increased 12.4% to 118 days; for condos, the number shot up 31% to 135 days.

The number of new listings for single-family homes decreased by 17.5% compared to the previous year, while new condo listings dropped by 6.7%. Additionally, the median days on the market for properties was 127 days.

“While the decline in sales is a reflection of the current market dynamics, the increase in median home prices demonstrates that demand remains strong,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “Our focus remains on providing guidance to buyers and sellers alike as they navigate these changing conditions.”

A summary of key metrics from September real estate sales provided by the Realtors Association of Maui. PC: RAM screen grab

The full September real estate report can be found here.

