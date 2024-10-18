Maui Surf Forecast for October 19, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then mostly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:43 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:52 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:06 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels through at least the middle of next week. A small, relatively short-period northwest swell will arrive tonight and Saturday, then diminish Sunday as it becomes increasingly north. Small long-period south swell will bring small surf to south facing shores, with potential for a small boost early next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.