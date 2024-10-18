Volunteers sought for Upcountry water catchment project

Community members erect a shiny new 15,000-gallon, water-catchment system recently on the Ki‘aha farm at Kēōkea Hawaiian homestead. Pictured are Dylan Kane (from left), project manager Kamaka‘oli Freidenburg, Mel Stewart, Jerry Painter and Guy Ki‘aha Jr. PC: Kekoa Enomoto

Interested visitors and residents are welcome to dive into a community-based, water-catchment project beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 23 in Upcountry.

The nonprofit Pa‘upena Community Development corporation, with Maui County Department of Agriculture grant funding, is erecting six 15,000-gallon catchment systems at Kēōkea and Kahikinui Hawaiian-homestead farms.

The first 10 people to volunteer may join in Wednesday morning, followed by a hosted lunch. That day, the group will finish installing a 30,000-gallon catchment on a 127-acre homelands tract dedicated to training in cultivating, raising livestock and doing archaeology.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Project manager Kamaka‘oli Freidenburg saluted a catchment installation last month on the Palakiko homestead farm situated on the arid southwest slopes of Haleakala.

“At Kahikinui, volunteers shared food, music and company through a two-night campout at the water-tank site,” he said, “and multiple Kahikinui residents came by to join in on the fun. Building for the future and learning the importance of water are imperative, but so is strengthening bonds within the community.”

Freidenburg said that Valley Isle farmers, ranchers and “residents are looking for ways to have water security through drought and water-shortage times.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Furthermore, Native Hawaiian homesteaders may receive 198-year leases, forming the basis for multigenerational family farms on the Valley Isle and statewide.

To volunteer and receive directions and other project details, contact Freidenburg at qkfreidenburg@gmail.com or 510-520-5282. See website paupena.org for future construction dates as organizers arrange the workdays.

“Water is an essential part of our past, present and future, but if we don’t take action now, the future will be dry,” Freidenburg said.