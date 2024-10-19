Bicyclist dies in downhill crash on Haleakalā Highway

Maui Now graphic.

A 68-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a downhill collision on the Haleakalā Highway on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, about 0.9 miles south of mile marker 6 in Kula.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that the bicyclist was traveling down the highway with a riding group when he crossed over the yellow double-solid lane markings into the oncoming lane and collided into a vehicle traveling up Haleakalā Highway.

Police say the bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped after the collision and remained on scene, according to department reports. The bicyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were not injured as a result of the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is pending.

This was Maui County’s 12th fatality this year, as compared to 16 at the same time last year.