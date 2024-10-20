Closures at Kahului intersection for early morning work Tuesday and Thursday

Kahului intersection for Puʻunēnē Avenue, Kūihelani Highway, Maui Veterans Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way early morning work on Tuesday and Thursday this week. PC: HDOT

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises highway users that single lanes will be closed at the intersection of Puʻunēnē Ave. (Route 3500), Kūihelani Highway (Route 380), Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800), on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

HDOT will be removing an old camera system. HDOT recently installed new traffic detection cameras at the intersection for operational improvements.

There will be two sets of different lane closures each day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (two closures)

10.22.24 Closure 1. PC: HDOT

Puʻunēnē Avenue – The right through lane in the southbound direction will be closed.

– The right through lane in the southbound direction will be closed. Kūihelani Highway –The left through lane in the westbound direction will be closed.

–The left through lane in the westbound direction will be closed. Maui Veterans Highway – One left-turn lane in the westbound direction will be closed.

– One left-turn lane in the westbound direction will be closed. Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way – The left through lane in the westbound direction will be closed.

10.22.24 Closure 2. PC: HDOT

Puʻunēnē Avenue – The left through lane in the southbound direction will be closed.

– The left through lane in the southbound direction will be closed. Maui Veterans Highway – The left through lane in the southbound direction will be closed. One left-turn lane in the westbound direction will be closed.

– The left through lane in the southbound direction will be closed. One left-turn lane in the westbound direction will be closed. Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way – One left-turn lane in the southbound direction will be closed.

THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (two closures)

10.24.24 Closure 1. PC: HDOT

Puʻunēnē Avenue – One left-turn lane in the eastbound direction will be closed.

– One left-turn lane in the eastbound direction will be closed. Kūihelani Highway – The left through lane in the northbound direction will be closed.

– The left through lane in the northbound direction will be closed. Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way – The left through lane in the northbound direction will be closed. One left-turn lane in the southbound will be closed.

10.24.24 Closure 2. PC: HDOT

Puʻunēnē Avenue – One left-turn lane in the eastbound direction will be closed. The left through lane in the northbound direction will be closed.

– One left-turn lane in the eastbound direction will be closed. The left through lane in the northbound direction will be closed. Maui Veterans Highway – The left through lane in the northbound direction will be closed.

– The left through lane in the northbound direction will be closed. Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way – The right through lane in the westbound direction will be closed.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone.