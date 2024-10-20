Maui Sunday Market hosts Halloween celebration, Pet Costume Contest on Oct. 27
The public is invited to join the fun at the Maui Sunday Market’s Halloween celebration on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot, 65 W Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.
The event kicks off with a Candy Lane from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., where vendors will treat keiki to Halloween goodies. A Keiki Parade follows at 5 p.m., and pet lovers won’t want to miss the Pet Costume Contest sponsored by Raising Cane’s at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., Get Up and Dance will deliver a thriller of a performance that’s sure to get the crowd moving. Throughout the evening, attendees can enjoy food trucks, local product vendors, all in a fun-filled atmosphere.
This is an ‘ohana-friendly event. Admission and parking are free.
The Maui Sunday Market is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center and supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and Alexander & Baldwin.
For more information about the Maui Sunday Market, visit www.MauiSundayMarket.com.