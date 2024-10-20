Maui Surf Forecast for October 21, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 02:48 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 09:45 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:38 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

Swell Summary

A small, short-period north to northwest swell will gradually diminish and shift to a more northeasterly direction by Tuesday. Tiny background northwest energy is expected through the week before a forecasted low to the northeast sends a moderate medium period northeast swell by the end of the week. South facing shores will see background south swells that will keep surf from going flat. A small, long- period reinforcement is expected to arrive Monday night and decline through the week followed by another on Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.