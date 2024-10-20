Maui Surf Forecast for October 21, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
Swell Summary
A small, short-period north to northwest swell will gradually diminish and shift to a more northeasterly direction by Tuesday. Tiny background northwest energy is expected through the week before a forecasted low to the northeast sends a moderate medium period northeast swell by the end of the week. South facing shores will see background south swells that will keep surf from going flat. A small, long- period reinforcement is expected to arrive Monday night and decline through the week followed by another on Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com