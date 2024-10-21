Connect Kākou launches ‘Digital Detectives’ initiative to map internet speeds

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke today announced the launch of Digital Detectives, a Connect Kākou initiative to map internet speeds across Hawaiʻi. By taking a simple 30-second internet speed test, residents can help identify areas most in need of better internet infrastructure, ensuring that federal funding is allocated to where it is most needed.

“We’re excited to launch Digital Detectives, an initiative that allows everyone in Hawaiʻi to make a difference and contribute to digital equity across our state,” said Luke. “By working together, we can create a comprehensive, statewide map of internet speeds that will help to prioritize resources and improve connectivity for underserved areas. Internet access is a necessity for education, healthcare, business, and staying connected — and this initiative will help to ensure that all Hawai‘i communities have access to high-speed internet.

From Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, Hawaiʻi residents are encouraged to visit www.connectkakou.org and complete internet speed tests from a desktop or laptop computer. Every test result will be aggregated to provide a full picture of internet connectivity across the state. This information will be used to create a comprehensive map that will highlight areas that should be prioritized for funding and resources to improve internet access.

Hawaiʻi Department of Education and public charter middle schools are encouraging their students to participate in Digital Detectives to learn more about digital equity. Participating public and charter middle school classrooms will be entered to win prizes.

“We know that equitable access to digital tools is fundamental for student success in today’s world. The Digital Detectives initiative aligns with our mission to provide every student with the resources they need to thrive academically, regardless of their location,” DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “By participating in this effort, our students are not just learning about technology – they are actively contributing to the improvement of their own communities’ digital future. This project reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering students and ensuring all learners have access to the opportunities that high-speed internet provides.”

State Public Charter School Commission Executive Director Ed Noh, Ed.D. stated, “Connect Kākou conveys the importance of working together and supporting one another through this collective responsibility. I appreciate and applaud Lieutenant Governor Luke for involving our keiki through this initiative, empowering them to be true problem solvers to improve digital equity and access across all our communities statewide.”

“The Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation is dedicated to exposing students to diverse learning opportunities. That’s why we’re excited to support Digital Detectives which encourages middle school students to engage with technology in a fun, meaningful way,” said Ken Hiraki, Executive Director for the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation. “Initiatives like Digital Detectives empower students to make a real impact while inspiring them to become future leaders who can help build a more connected and equitable Hawaiʻi.”

Connect Kākou is a State of Hawai‘i initiative led by Luke, in collaboration with the Hawai‘i Broadband and Digital Equity Office, the University of Hawai‘i, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and multiple state and county agencies. Connect Kākou is working to ensure people from all walks of life have reliable access to high-speed internet and the tools and knowledge to safely and confidently use the internet. Visit www.connectkakou.org to learn more.