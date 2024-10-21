Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 22, 2024

October 21, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 8 PM, then mostly

                            clear. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            southeast. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:18 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny until 11 AM, then partly sunny. A

                            slight chance of showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 06:53 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and east-facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, primarily featuring small, short- period north-northwest swell. An upward trend is expected Wednesday into the second half of the week, as a short- to medium- period north-northeast swell arrives. Heights could reach advisory levels for east-facing shores beginning late Wednesday night into Thursday, while north-facing exposures are expected to remain below advisory levels. Surf for north and east facing shores will peak Friday into Saturday, then lower through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with predominantly a mix of short- to medium-period southeast and long-period south-southwest swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
