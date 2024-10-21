Maui Surf Forecast for October 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 8 PM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds North winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:18 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny until 11 AM, then partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:53 AM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and east-facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, primarily featuring small, short- period north-northwest swell. An upward trend is expected Wednesday into the second half of the week, as a short- to medium- period north-northeast swell arrives. Heights could reach advisory levels for east-facing shores beginning late Wednesday night into Thursday, while north-facing exposures are expected to remain below advisory levels. Surf for north and east facing shores will peak Friday into Saturday, then lower through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with predominantly a mix of short- to medium-period southeast and long-period south-southwest swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.