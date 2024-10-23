Kahului Public Library to temporarily close beginning Nov. 1 to complete interior renovations

Kahului Library. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Kahului Public Library will temporarily close to complete extensive interior renovations beginning Friday, Nov. 1. The last day for all library services at the Kahului branch will be Thursday, Oct. 31.

Library patrons may pick up their requests at the Kahului Public Library through Oct. 31. The bookdrop will close at 4 p.m. that day and will remain closed for the duration of the renovation project. Borrowed items may be returned to any other public library during the closure.

During the temporary closure, patrons are invited to visit any public library. The two closest libraries to Kahului are: Wailuku Public Library (251 South High St., phone 808-243-5766) or Kīhei Public Library (35 Waimahaihai St., phone 808-875-6833).

At this time, the renovation project is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2025. Updates will be posted on Kahului Public Library’s web page at: librarieshawaii.org/branch/kahului-public-library/