Qualcomm collaboration to accelerate AI model development for devices announced at Snapdragon Summit on Maui

A new collaboration that aims to significantly accelerate AI model development for mobile, automotive, IoT, and other computing devices was announced today at the Snapdragon Summit on Maui. Dataloop AI, an end-to-end, data-centric AI development platform has entered into the collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., which is focused on computing devices powered by Snapdragon platforms.

With the newly created, fully automated AI Pipeline on the Dataloop AI platform, application and model developers gain direct access to a comprehensive suite of AI development tools for building models and applications tailored for devices powered by Snapdragon. They can then use the Qualcomm AI Hub to seamlessly deploy these models across a wide array of devices powered by Snapdragon platforms, according to the announcement.

Dataloop enables AI developers to streamline the entire AI lifecycle through an automated pipeline that includes data curation, labelling, model fine-tuning, and integration with Qualcomm AI Hub, which compiles, optimizes, and profiles the ready-to-deploy model.

“The Qualcomm AI Hub helps enhance the efficiency of AI development,” said Nir Buschi, Co-Founder & CBO at Dataloop AI. “Dataloop’s comprehensive platform simplifies the entire AI lifecycle, while Qualcomm Technologies’ innovations enable models that are optimized and ready for deployment on edge devices, empowering developers to accelerate innovation and bring AI solutions to market faster.”

Siddhika Nevrekar, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies Inc., said: “Qualcomm Technologies is collaborating with Dataloop to streamline on-device AI deployment. With Dataloop’s automated pipelines and robust data management, developers can effortlessly create powerful AI systems and seamlessly deploy them on-device using our Qualcomm AI Hub.”

With its data-agnostic approach and support for diverse types of unstructured data, Dataloop addresses the needs of industries dealing with complex data workflows and challenges in data quality and AI model training.