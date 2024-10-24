Maui News
8-12 foot surf forecast for East shores
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the East facing shores of Maui, Molokaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet, increasing to 8 to 12 feet on Friday are in the forecast.
The NWS reports that strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
As a precaution, the public should heed advice from ocean safety officials. “When in doubt, don’t go out,” the NWS advises.
