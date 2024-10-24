Maui News

8-12 foot surf forecast for East shores

October 24, 2024, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

East Maui, High Surf. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the East facing shores of Maui, Molokaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet, increasing to 8 to 12 feet on Friday are in the forecast.

The NWS reports that strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a precaution, the public should heed advice from ocean safety officials. “When in doubt, don’t go out,” the NWS advises.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments