8-12 foot surf forecast for East shores

East Maui, High Surf. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the East facing shores of Maui, Molokaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet, increasing to 8 to 12 feet on Friday are in the forecast.

The NWS reports that strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

As a precaution, the public should heed advice from ocean safety officials. “When in doubt, don’t go out,” the NWS advises.