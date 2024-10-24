Man medevaced from fishing boat 78 miles offshore Kahului, Maui

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, medevacs a man from the 70-foot fishing vessel Pacific Dragon II offshore Kahului, Maui, Oct. 22, 2024. VC: US Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point

The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing man from a commercial fishing vessel 78 miles offshore Kahului, Maui, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 4:57 p.m. Monday from personnel aboard the 70-foot fishing vessel Pacific Dragon II. Personnel reported a crew member was experiencing abdominal pain. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched and rendezvoused with the Pacific Dragon II about 78 miles northeast of Kahului. The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 4:03 a.m. and transported the 35-year-old man to Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. He is reportedly in stable condition.