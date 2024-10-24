Maui Parks and Recreation permit offices to resume walk-up window service at three locations

Event at the Lahaina Civic Center. PC: County of Maui

Three County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation permit offices in Central Maui, West Maui and South Maui will be reopening service windows starting this month for walk-up customers seeking County community center permits.

Once the Park Permits Offices reopen, year-to-date reservation procedures will be followed for bookings for private parties/gatherings with an event date of May 1, 2025, and beyond. New permit requests must be made in the district in which the hall is located.

Service windows will reopen as follows, with modified days/hours:

South Maui Permits Office at the Kīhei Community Center Complex Mondays and Fridays starting Oct. 28, 2024

8 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

West Maui Permits Office at the Lahaina Civic Center Complex Wednesdays starting Nov. 6, 2024

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Central Maui Permits Office at the War Memorial Complex Baseball Stadium Ticket Booth, a temporary location due to construction. (The Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku will be reopening for permitted use on Dec. 1, 2024. All Wailuku community center permits must be made at the Central Maui Permits Office until further notice). Wednesdays starting Nov. 6, 2024

8 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.



Event at the Lahaina Civic Center. PC: County of Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Park Permits Office service windows were closed due to various issues, including staff shortages, new construction and building repairs. Moving forward, hours and days for service windows will be expanded as resources improve.

For any other County facility permit types or inquiries, call the Park Permits Office at 808-270-7389.