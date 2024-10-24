Maui Surf Forecast for October 25, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 9-12

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 06:59 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 10:41 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:45 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 10:56 AM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect through Saturday for the current moderate-to-large medium period NNE (010-030) swell. Another pulse out of the NNE will arrive on Friday causing another boost in surf along east-facing and other exposed shorelines. The swell will then steadily decline through the weekend. Small, mixed medium to long period NE/E swells emanating from the Gulf of Alaska and Hurricane Kristy then arrive early next week maintaining elevated surf along east facing exposures and potentially borderline HSA conditions. Strengthening trades will also cause an increase in short period trade wind swell during this time. Surf along south facing shores will remain small as the tiny long-period swell from the south- southwest, will hold tonight before declining Thursday. A slightly larger south swell is possible this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.