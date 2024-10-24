Stop Work Order issued for Individual Wastewater System on Kauaʻi that uncovered multiple burials

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued a Stop Work Order for the Individual Wastewater System project at 4400 Oneone Road, which uncovered multiple human burials . This decision comes after persistent advocacy from the local community, cultural descendants, and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to protect iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains) and ensure the integrity of cultural and environmental resources in the area.

The wastewater system project raised concerns among Native Hawaiian families and community members regarding the potential desecration of iwi kūpuna and the impacts on the surrounding environment. Three descendants were arrested last week in an effort to stop the further disturbance of the burials. OHA reports that the site has long been known for its cultural and historical significance, making it a sensitive location for development.

“We mahalo the kia‘i, OHA, Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation, and all those who stood up to protect our kupuna,” said Walter Ritte, Founder of ʻĀina Momona, which advocated for the Stop Work Order after visiting the site this past weekend. “We especially want to thank everyone who called and emailed the Department of Health demanding this Stop Work Order. Their steadfast dedication has made this victory possible.”

Advocacy efforts to halt the project included onsite protests, direct engagement with the Department of Health, and collaboration with attorneys from the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation to bring the issue to light. “The issuance of this Stop Work Order is a testament to the power of community and the deep respect for our iwi kūpuna,” said Makalika Naholowa‘a, executive director of NHLC.

“The order to stop work on the Naue burial grounds of our iwi kūpuna is a relief. But the work is far from over,” said Megan Wong, a kiaʻi and descendant of Naue burials. “We now look to the State Historic Preservation Division to weigh in with descendants and preserve the remains of our ancestors in place without threat of further desecration so that they can rest in peace and dignity.”

OHA played a critical role in supporting the community’s efforts, providing guidance and resources to ensure that the cultural and environmental concerns were addressed. “This is a reminder that when we unite with purpose and determination, we can make a difference,” said Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira, Ka Pouhana/CEO of OHA. “Our iwi kūpuna deserve to rest in peace, and today’s decision is an important step toward ensuring that their final resting places are respected and protected. We would like to thank the Department of Health and the State Historic Preservation Division for hearing the community and taking action.”

The Stop Work Order marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to preserve the cultural integrity of the area. Kia‘i, community members and descendants will continue to work closely with OHA and other agencies to monitor the situation and ensure that any future developments respect the sacredness of the land and the importance of protecting ancestral burial sites.