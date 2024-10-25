Maui News
150 appointments needed to set Mexican Consulate visit to MEO
The Mexican Consulate tentatively plans to set up shop at Maui Economic Opportunity once again but requires 150 appointments to confirm the dates.
Priority service will be for passport renewals.
Prospective attendees are asked to fill out this online form, https://forms.gle/BhUL2DHd7qjeffp47, by Tuesday, Oct. 29, and have it count toward the 150 appointment threshold.
For more information, contact MEO Enlace Hispano at 808-243-4354.
