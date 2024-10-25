Maui News

150 appointments needed to set Mexican Consulate visit to MEO

October 25, 2024, 1:00 PM HST
The Mexican Consulate is planning to visit Maui again to process documents but needs 150 appointments to set the date. The Consulate uses Maui Economic Opportunity for its visits, as shown in this March 26, 2022, photo.

The Mexican Consulate tentatively plans to set up shop at Maui Economic Opportunity once again but requires 150 appointments to confirm the dates.

Priority service will be for passport renewals.

Prospective attendees are asked to fill out this online form, https://forms.gle/BhUL2DHd7qjeffp47, by Tuesday, Oct. 29, and have it count toward the 150 appointment threshold.

For more information, contact MEO Enlace Hispano at 808-243-4354.

