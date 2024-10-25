Maui News

Daytime closures on Kaʻahumanu Ave. for continued water line work

October 25, 2024, 2:00 PM HST
Kaʻahumanu Ave. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

Motorists are advised that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) between Kāne St. and Lono Ave. will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1.

A portion of the left-turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Ave. between Kāne St. and Lono Ave. will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1.

More closures for the work are expected and will be announced as scheduled. Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Motorists are asked to drive with caution around the workers.

