FEMA considers placing manufactured temporary housing units on privately owned vacant lots

FEMA’s Kilohana housing development in West Maui. PC: FEMA

FEMA is working to return individuals and families occupying Direct Lease units outside of West Maui back to the Lahaina area.

To further expand housing options in West Maui for wildfire survivors, FEMA is working with Maui County and Lahaina property owners to place Alternative Transportable Temporary Housing Units on secondary private properties. These properties will house individuals and families who were displaced by the August 2023 wildfires.

FEMA is seeking to lease vacant lots from property owners who do not intend to rebuild on them within the next two to three years. The property will be assessed for use by the US Army Corps of Engineers and reviewed by FEMA. Properties must meet lot size requirements and be outside of the high hazard coastal floodplain. If the property meets all requirements, FEMA may lease the vacant land to place temporary housing for wildfire survivors. The property must allow for the placement of two or more temporary units. Properties must be within the West Maui area.

Alternative Transportable Temporary Housing Units are prefabricated, furnished one-, two-, or three-bedroom units and will meet all county, state, and federal requirements. FEMA will determine the number of units on the property and the placement of survivors.

To install temporary housing on secondary private property, the property owner must verify ownership and give FEMA right-of-entry permissions. Right-of-entry permissions allow FEMA to safely deliver, install and remove the unit, and ensure it meets local zoning requirements. The site must also be properly cleared of debris and other obstacles for the placement of units.

Properties with established utilities (such as potable water and electric) in the impact zone of Lahaina are preferred; however, FEMA will also consider other properties. All will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Interested West Maui secondary property owners should contact FEMA at fema-r9-housing@fema.dhs.gov.