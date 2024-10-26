Improvement projects cause temporary closures on Maui in Keʻanae and Lahaina

Lahaina Pali Trailhead, courtesy of Trust for Public Land and @scottdrexler

Two upcoming improvement projects on Maui will cause temporary closures to state lands under the care of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

Road widening and infrastructure improvement work scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 28 will close the Keʻanae Arboretum, located in the Koʻolau Forest Reserve in northeast Maui, through Dec. 1. The project will address safety concerns for pedestrian and vehicular access to and from the arboretum. A popular attraction off the Hāna Highway, the arboretum’s trail and access road provides an easily accessible route for multiple user groups at the reserve.

A shorter-term closure will impact parking at the Lahaina-Pali Trailhead (Ukumehame side) on the southern end of West Maui. Testing for coring and drilling work is scheduled from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30. The Lahaina-Pali Trail will remain open during this time with access from the Māʻalaea parking lot and trailhead. This project is part of a feasibility study for developing a sediment capture basin at the base of Manawaipueo Gulch to mitigate damage to the Olowalu reef.