Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The latest pulse of medium-period NE swell is slowly dropping. Surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels for at least the next several days. However, the combination of strengthening trades and a small long-period E swell from Tropical Cyclone Kristy should produce elevated surf along E facing shores for most of the new week. A small to moderate medium-period N swell should arrive Sunday and peak on Monday, then gradually decline. A new long- period S swell is expected to slowly decline the next couple of days. A long period NW swell may arrive by Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
