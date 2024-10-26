Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2024

October 26, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 06:29 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:08 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 05:22 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:56 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The latest pulse of medium-period NE swell is slowly dropping. Surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels for at least the next several days. However, the combination of strengthening trades and a small long-period E swell from Tropical Cyclone Kristy should produce elevated surf along E facing shores for most of the new week. A small to moderate medium-period N swell should arrive Sunday and peak on Monday, then gradually decline. A new long- period S swell is expected to slowly decline the next couple of days. A long period NW swell may arrive by Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
