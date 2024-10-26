Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:29 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:08 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 05:22 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:56 AM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The latest pulse of medium-period NE swell is slowly dropping. Surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels for at least the next several days. However, the combination of strengthening trades and a small long-period E swell from Tropical Cyclone Kristy should produce elevated surf along E facing shores for most of the new week. A small to moderate medium-period N swell should arrive Sunday and peak on Monday, then gradually decline. A new long- period S swell is expected to slowly decline the next couple of days. A long period NW swell may arrive by Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.