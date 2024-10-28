Maui News

Closures at Kāʻanapali intersection for traffic signal pole replacement, Oct. 29

October 28, 2024, 5:18 AM HST
Kāʻanapali Parkway. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises highway users of single lane closures at the intersection of Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) and Kāʻanapali Parkway, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, to replace a traffic signal pole.

During the work, the left through lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the southbound direction will be closed on both sides of the intersection. One through lane will remain open.

A single right-turn lane from Kāʻanapali Parkway onto southbound Honoapi‘ilani Highway will also be closed during the work to protect the crew replacing the traffic signal.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone.

