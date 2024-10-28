Coast Guard rescues father, sons after boat capsizes south of Lānaʻi

VC: US Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point.

One man and two children were rescued by Coast Guard personnel after their boat capsized offshore of Lānaʻi Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders heard a mayday call at 12:10 p.m. from a man stating his boat had capsized. The call did not include the boat’s location or further details.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point. An airborne HC-130 Hercules airplane crew also diverted to respond to the distress call.

The aircrews searched the waters west of Maui, south of Lānaʻi and west of Kahoʻolawe until approximately 5:05 p.m., when the helicopter crew located a capsized 16-foot boat about 7 miles south of Mānele Harbor. One man and two boys were clinging to the hull, not wearing life jackets. The helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer, hoisted all three people from the water, and transported the father and his sons, ages 8 and 12, to Kahului Airport on Maui.

“Carrying a handheld marine radio allows you to notify first responders if you end up in the water or separated from your vessel,” said Lt. Zachary Kayser, command duty officer, Sector Honolulu command center. “We recommend all boaters wear life jackets when underway. Emergencies unfold quickly and may not allow enough time to find and fasten a life jacket.”

No injuries were reported. Weather conditions at the time of the rescues were 9 mph winds and 3 to 5-foot seas. The man reported his boat had capsized after being swamped by a wave.