Fire at Kahului residence causes damage to boat and exterior of home

Maui Fire Department. PC: Wendy Osher

A fire in Kahului early Monday morning caused damage to a boat and the exterior of the home where it was stored. The fire was reported at 1:16 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2024 at a home on East Hawaiʻi St.

Firefighters reportedly arrived to find a boat stored in the yard of the home on fire with the fire spreading to the eaves of the house. The owner was able to tow the boat way from the house, according to department reports.

The fire resulted in $60,000 in damages to the boat and $6,000 to the exterior of the home.

No injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control by 1:23 a.m. and crews left the scene at 3:21 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding units included Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.