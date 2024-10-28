Hawaiian monk seal yearling RS52 transported from Maui to Big Island for emergency care

An underweight RS52 rests on a West Maui beach. The young male lost weight at a concerning rate, prompting medical intervention in October 2024. Credit: The Marine Mammal Center (NOAA Fisheries Permit #24359)

Hawaiian monk seal RS52, a juvenile male born on Lanaʻi, was transported from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island for emergency care on Oct. 17. The rescue mission was launched following reports that the animal had lost significant weight and had become progressively less energetic in recent weeks.

Volunteers with The Marine Mammal Center located RS52 hauled out on a West Maui beach, and quickly put a plan in motion along with joint experts. The animal was successfully collected with the help of the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point then transported RS52 from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island for emergency care at the Center’s Ke Kai Ola Hawaiian monk seal hospital and conservation program in Kona.

RS52 takes a swim at his temporary home at Ke Kai Ola for his journey to recovery. Credit: The Marine Mammal Center (NOAA Fisheries Permit #24359)

RS52 is undergoing testing to determine the best possible care for his recovery. In the meantime, he is under the watchful eye of the Center’s team, who is providing him with food and monitoring his health.

NOAA representatives say the community’s timely reports and vigilant monitoring were critical to RS52’s rescue. You can help care for endangered Hawaiian monk seals by reporting all monk seal sightings to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.